AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 16,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 24,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

AXS Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AXS Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AXS Cannabis ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AXS Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in AXS Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About AXS Cannabis ETF

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AXS Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of legal cannabis companies selected and weighted by market capitalization. The fund primarily holds North American companies but may also invest in other countries. THCX was launched on Jul 9, 2019 and is managed by AXS Investments.

