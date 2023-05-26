Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.90.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZUL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Azul from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $9.29 on Monday. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Azul by 697.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

