B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as high as C$5.28. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 2,241,202 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$804.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$793.28 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3442195 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.