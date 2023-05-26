Baby Doge Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.25 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $298.01 million and $3.25 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004037 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 214,195,882,369,351,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 214,198,300,217,292,480 with 152,400,148,988,255,392 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,355,192.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.