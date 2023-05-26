Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 94.40 ($1.17). Approximately 56,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 277,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.15).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAKK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.43) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bakkavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 111.67 ($1.39).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.09. The company has a market cap of £527.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bakkavor Group Increases Dividend

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.77. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.