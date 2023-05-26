Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 94.40 ($1.17). Approximately 56,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 277,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.15).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAKK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.43) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bakkavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 111.67 ($1.39).
Bakkavor Group Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.09. The company has a market cap of £527.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Bakkavor Group Increases Dividend
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.
