Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Shares Up 0.8%

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.20 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.80 ($0.98). 2,963,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,278,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.20 ($0.97).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.99. The firm has a market cap of £571.06 million, a PE ratio of -614.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,846.15%.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Further Reading

