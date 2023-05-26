Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.76

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.76 and traded as low as $42.38. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 5,270 shares changing hands.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.44. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.3894 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

(Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.