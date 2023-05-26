Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,412,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after buying an additional 798,672 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

