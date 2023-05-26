Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,376,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $6,189,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VGT traded up $10.09 on Friday, hitting $417.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $418.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

