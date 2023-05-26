Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.02 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 26.90% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $3,015,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 180,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

