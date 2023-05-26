Bank of America Corp DE Sells 568,581 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,185,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,897,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,835,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,388,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,103 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

