Barclays Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $920.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $810.86.

NYSE FICO opened at $772.13 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $371.52 and a fifty-two week high of $794.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

