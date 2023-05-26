Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 3.4%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 35,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 54,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of C$64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69.

Barksdale Resources ( CVE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

