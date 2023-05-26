Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.68-$3.08 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 146,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBWI. UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,573,000 after acquiring an additional 174,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,450,000 after acquiring an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,226,000 after acquiring an additional 709,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

