BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 375.7% in May

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 375.7% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 509.0 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $47.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BAWAG Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Featured Articles

