Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.55) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider John M. May acquired 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £37,465.20 ($46,598.51). Corporate insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

