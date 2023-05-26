Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.82) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.93) to GBX 950 ($11.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.47).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 905 ($11.26) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 901.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 989.49. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 843 ($10.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,740.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 864 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £8,640 ($10,746.27). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,837. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

