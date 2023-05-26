BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.26. 746,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,939,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.