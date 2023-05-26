Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 7.4%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 695,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 914,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.
About Biohaven
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
