Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 7.4%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 695,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 914,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Biohaven by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,999,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 221,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after buying an additional 276,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Biohaven by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,995,000 after purchasing an additional 559,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

