Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Biome Grow Trading Down 6.7 %
BIOIF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Biome Grow has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
Biome Grow Company Profile
