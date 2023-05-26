BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $198.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.20.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.34. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $188.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

