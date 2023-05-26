Bison Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,061 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

QQQE stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.42. 1,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

