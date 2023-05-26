Bison Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NYSE:ET remained flat at $12.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,900,379. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

