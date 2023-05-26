Bison Wealth LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

MDLZ traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,851. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

