Bison Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 441.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 296,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 241,938 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $233,000.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QDIV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

