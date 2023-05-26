BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $327.98 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $327.98 million and $395,700.19 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $26,410.08 or 1.00032792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002439 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

