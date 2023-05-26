Bitcoin Gold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.89 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.42 or 0.00046889 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $217.61 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00117633 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00031152 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000990 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000185 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.