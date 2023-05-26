BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.51 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $559.09 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

