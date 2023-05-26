BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,812,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,567,184 shares.The stock last traded at $62.30 and had previously closed at $62.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.