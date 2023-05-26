Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.67

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.67 and last traded at $73.57, with a volume of 39391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $147,917.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $685,646.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after buying an additional 282,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

