Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.67

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.67 and last traded at $73.57, with a volume of 39391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $147,917.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $685,646.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after buying an additional 282,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

