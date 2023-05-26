BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group trimmed its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,895 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

