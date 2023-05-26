BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

DHF stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

