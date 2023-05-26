Bollard Group LLC Sells 14,219 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bollard Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,903,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $182,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,928,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,249,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

