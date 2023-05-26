Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

BAH stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

