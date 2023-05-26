Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after buying an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after buying an additional 302,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

