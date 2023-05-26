Bradley Sitko Acquires 850 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Bradley Sitko purchased 1,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,796. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 774.65%. Equities analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on XOMA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

