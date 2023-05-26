Bradly A. Harper Sells 1,965 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Post Price Performance
Shares of POST opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Post
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Post by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Post by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Post by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.