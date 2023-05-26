Bradly A. Harper Sells 1,965 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of POST opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Post by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Post by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Post by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

