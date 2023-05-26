Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.44. 494,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 350,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

