BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.95.
BRF Price Performance
Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. BRF has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
