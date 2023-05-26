BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.95.

BRF Price Performance

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. BRF has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 877.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 345,718 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Further Reading

