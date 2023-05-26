BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading Down 4.6%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 101,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 181,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

