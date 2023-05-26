Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Buys $24,256.35 in Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 25,533 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $24,256.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,390.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Read More
