Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $143.12

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.