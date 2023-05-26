Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) PT at $11.20

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.98 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $372.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

