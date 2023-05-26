Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target at $14.58

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

