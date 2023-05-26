Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $430.70

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $438.56.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $434.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.67 and its 200 day moving average is $354.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $440.64.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

