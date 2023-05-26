Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$154.10

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$154.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$146.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.17. TFI International has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

