Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Target Price at $3,200.00

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,200.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WZZZY. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,750 ($46.64) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.85) to GBX 2,450 ($30.47) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 3,700 ($46.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.