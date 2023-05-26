Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.54% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 77,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBU stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

