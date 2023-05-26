Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,578 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualys by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in Qualys by 2,828.6% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,102,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,892,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1,512.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,199,000 after buying an additional 129,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

