Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,566 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.64. 407,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,176. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

